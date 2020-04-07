Why Tesla Stock Jumped Tuesday

What happened

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) popped on Tuesday, rising as much as 9.4%. At 11:16 a.m. EDT today, the stock was up 6.2%.

The stock's gain comes as the overall market was up nearly 2% and as other automakers' stocks rose sharply. In addition, there was positive news on Tesla's product plans in China.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Image source: Tesla.

So what

Capturing the upbeat sentiment in the overall market on Tuesday, the S&P 500 was up 1.8% at the time of this writing. Stocks seemed to be continuing to rebound from a big sell-off that started in mid-February. Auto stocks in particular seemed to be rebounding on Tuesday, with Ford and General Motors jumping 6.8% and 9.5%, respectively, as of this writing.

Regarding Tesla specifically, the automaker reportedly plans to begin offering a longer-range version of its China-made Model 3 for its customers in that country. This new version of the Model 3 could launch as early as this week, Bloomberg reported, citing "people familiar with the matter."

Now what

Tesla's factory in China is the automaker's only one building vehicles right now since the company's factory in Fremont, California, was shut down as part of that state's efforts to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Investors are looking to the China factory to help offset a pause in production in the U.S.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.