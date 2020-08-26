Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped on Wednesday, rising about 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT.

Bullishness for the electric-car maker's shares was likely driven primarily by an analyst's decision to significantly increase his 12-month price target for the growth stock.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois boosted his price target for Tesla stock to $2,500, up from a previous target of $1,200. The analyst also reiterated a buy rating.

Shares of Tesla have soared recently, rising 900% over the past year. The big move has left many analysts' price targets underwater, prompting them to revisit their valuation and expectations. In his updated view for Tesla, Houchois says there is "logic in the valuation exuberance."

He backs his revised view with expectations for earnings before interest and taxes to be 50% higher in 2021 than he was previously anticipating. The rosy outlook was influenced by a stronger-than-expected second quarter. Houchois also believes Tesla may reveal some impressive progress on battery density at its "Battery Day" event in September.

Now what

This hiked price target for Tesla shares notably comes ahead of the automaker's planned stock split. Houchois' split-adjusted 12-month price target would translate to $500 per share, as Tesla is going to split its shares 5-for-1. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 31.

Tesla's upcoming Battery Day event will take place on Sept. 22. Investors will be able to find a live stream of the event on Tesla's website.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.