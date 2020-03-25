Markets
TSLA

Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Wednesday

Contributor
Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

The stock of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) popped on Wednesday, jumping as much as 10.3%. At 2:50 p.m. EDT, however, the electric-car maker's shares were up 6.9%.

The growth stock's rise comes as shares continue to rebound from a massive sell-off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bullishness toward the stock on Wednesday likely reflects a combination of optimism in the overall market and reports that Tesla may be expanding its production capacity at its Shanghai factory.

Tesla vehicles outside of the company's factory in Fremont, California

The Tesla factory in Fremont, California. Image source: Getty Images.

So what

As of this writing, the S&P 500 was up 3.5% on Wednesday. The broader market rose as investors cheered a $2 trillion stimulus bill agreed upon by Congress last night. This bump to the overall stock market likely played a key role in Tesla's rise.

Also likely helping fuel the stock's jump, DigiTimes said on Wednesday that Tesla may be planning to expand production capacity at its Shanghai factory, including possibly starting the Model Y production at the factory ahead of schedule. DigiTimes cited "media reports from China" as its source.

Now what

With vehicle manufacturing at Tesla's factory in the U.S. currently shut down, investors are likely concerned about the automaker's ability to hit its guidance for more than 500,000 vehicle deliveries this year. Assuming demand is sufficient to keep up with increased production in China, higher production capacity at the factory could help offset the damage of temporarily paused production in the U.S. due to the coronavirus. But any investments in increased production capacity today will take time to translate to increased vehicle output from the factory.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular