Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Tuesday

What happened

Shares of electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped on Tuesday, rising as much as 4.4%. As of 11:50 a.m. ET, however, the stock was up about 3%.

The move higher was likely driven both by an upbeat day in the overall stock market and an analyst's move to hike his price target on the stock.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Highlighting the market's momentum on Tuesday, the S&P 500 was up more than 2% as of this writing. But many growth stocks like Tesla were up even more than the S&P 500 as they rebounded from a sell-off last week.

Also likely helping the stock on Tuesday was UBS analyst Patrick Hummel's increased confidence in the company's shares. Hummel lifted his 12-month price target on the stock from $725 to $1,000, noting that the electric car maker is poised to continue beating analyst expectations for its revenue and profit margins. An accelerating global electric vehicle market and Tesla's structural advantages when it comes to chips and batteries (thanks to vertical integration) are important catalysts for the company, Hummel notes.

Now what

The stock's move higher puts shares back over $1,000 -- a level that is notably above Hummel's 12-month price target. This explains the analyst's neutral rating for the stock. In addition, it coincides with the market's recent challenges when it comes to deciding whether or not Tesla stock is a good buy at this level.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.