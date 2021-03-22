Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

What happened

Shares of electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are up sharply on Monday. The stock rose as much as 6% and is up 4.6% as of 11 a.m. EDT.

The growth stock is likely up due to both a bullish day for the overall market and a recent note from investment management company ARK Invest on Tesla stock.

Tesla's Cybertruck. Image source: Tesla.

So what

After market close on Friday, Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management, which has an ETF with a large stake in Tesla, published an optimistic research note on the automaker's stock. The investment management company said it believed Tesla shares could reach $3,000 by 2025. In ARK's most bullish scenario, it said it believes the stock has a 25% chance of hitting $4,000. Their bear scenario calls for a 25% possibility of shares only rising to $1,500.

This optimistic view for the stock is supported by a forecast for vehicle deliveries to go from 500,000 in 2020 to between five million and 10 million annually in 2025.

Also likely helping Tesla stock on Monday was an upbeat day in the overall market -- especially for growth stocks like Tesla. As of 11 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.1% and many growth stocks were up even more.

Now what

Though Tesla is growing fast, with vehicle deliveries this year expected to grow more than 50% over 2020 levels, projections for longer-term growth like this should still be viewed with a grain of salt. Predicting anything several years out into the future is difficult -- particularly when those forecasts involve extremely high growth rates. Tesla could run into a number of significant challenges between now and 2025, including manufacturing bottlenecks, supply shortages, and competition being more formidable than expected.

On the other hand, Tesla has baffled experts for years, exceeding the expectations of many investors and critics. ARK's rosy outlook may be more likely than it seems on the surface.

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

