Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

Daniel Sparks
What happened

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are trading higher today. The electric car maker's stock jumped as much as much as 5.7%. As of 1 p.m. EST, however, the stock was up 4.9%.

The growth stock's gain is likely driven by both an upbeat day for the overall market and an analyst's move to more than double their 12-month price target for Tesla shares.

Tesla Model S interior

The recently refreshed interior of Tesla's Model S. Image source: Tesla.

So what

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter raised his 12-month price target for Tesla shares to $1,200 on Monday. This is up from a previous target of $515. The "fireworks aren't over" yet for Tesla, the analyst said in a note to investors.

Supporting his bullish view for the stock, Potter thinks Tesla will deliver 894,000 vehicles this year, representing 79% year-over-year growth.

Also helping the stock today is likely a bullish day for the overall market. As of this writing, the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.5% and the S&P 500 was up 1.6%.

Now what

Potter's forecast for 894,000 deliveries is quite bullish. All Tesla said in its fourth-quarter shareholder letter about its expectations for 2021 deliveries was that it expects total deliveries to grow at a year-over-year rate faster than 50%.

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

