Markets
TSLA

Why Tesla Stock Jumped as Much as 6.2% on Tuesday Morning

Contributor
Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped on Tuesday morning, rising as much as 6.2%. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, however, they were up only about 1.5%.

The growth stock's gain was fueled by an analyst's decision to boost his 12-month price target on the shares from $939 to $2,322.

Model 3 interior and 15-inch touch display

The Tesla Model 3. Image source: Tesla.

So what

It's not surprising to see Tesla shares rising following this bullish outlook from Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter; a $2,322 price target represents a 50% gain over the next 12 months.

To support his optimism, Potter cites Tesla's strong potential to lead in vehicle technology over the next 10 years. The analyst recommends that investors do not sell their shares, despite the stock's monstrous rise over the past 12 months.

Now what

Next week, when the electric-car maker reports earnings, investors will get to see whether Tesla is living up to high expectations. Two areas they'll be watching closely are the company's bottom line for the period and management's guidance for full-year vehicle deliveries.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular