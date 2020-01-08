Why Tesla Stock Jumped (Again) Wednesday

What happened

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) jumped sharply on Wednesday, rising 4.9% by the time the market closed. The stock's gain today adds to a bullish run over the last three months, and it follows optimistic commentary from an analyst Tuesday afternoon.

So what

Tesla stock could hit $556 within 12 months, Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky said in a note to investors on Tuesday. That price target is the highest on the Street -- and it's up from his previous 12-month price target of $396. As of the closing price of $492.14 on Wednesday, the price target implies 13% upside.

Image source: Getty Images.

Selesky cited better-than-expected fourth-quarter deliveries and the rapid construction and subsequent start of Model 3 production at Tesla's factory in China as key reasons for his optimism.

Notably, Tesla delivered a record 112,000 vehicles in Q4, which were 6,000 more than analysts expected. The company also said it had "demonstrated production run-rate capability of greater than 3,000 units per week [at our new factory in China], excluding local battery pack production which began in late December."

Now what

Shares of Tesla have been surging in recent months as it became clear that the electric-car company was making substantial progress on its factory in China. The automaker started delivering China-made Model 3 units to employees at the end of December, and it began deliveries of these vehicles to customers in the market this week, serving as a catalyst for the stock's rise earlier this week. In total, shares are up 11% this week.

Now Tesla will need to follow through on investors' high expectations and quickly ramp up production and deliveries in China.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.