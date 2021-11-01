Why Tesla Stock Is Up Again Today

What happened

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose sharply again on Monday, extending last month's huge run-up for the stock into November.

The electric vehicle maker's stock was up by about 4.4% as of 11:43 a.m. EDT. This put its total gain since the beginning of October at about 50%. It also pushed the company's market capitalization even farther past the $1 trillion level it recently crossed.

The new Model S interior. Image source: Tesla.

So what

While the primary reason for the growth stock's gain on Monday morning may simply be continued momentum from its torrid run last week, two other reports that are circulating could be helping as well.

First, the company announced on Monday that it is launching a pilot program under which it will make 10 of its Supercharger stations in the Netherlands usable for non-Tesla vehicles. Non-Tesla vehicles will pay more than Teslas for a charge, but a membership program that lowers the prices will be available, the company said. If the pilot program goes well, this could lead to a new revenue stream for the automaker.

Additionally, the company launched a leasing program in China that lets customers get their hands on Tesla vehicles with no down payment. While the aggressive leasing program could be good for demand, it also signals that the automaker is confident in its ability to ramp up production to meet the demand it already has. Otherwise, why bother initiating such an aggressive new financing option?

Now what

Tesla entered the fourth quarter with supply constraints. Shipment dates for some of its vehicles are more than four months out. However, new Model 3 orders in the United States are currently slated to ship in December. That supports the argument that Tesla expects it will be able to manage the faster production rates required to meet the rising demand it hopes to generate with its easier leasing option in China.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.