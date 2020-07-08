Why Tesla Stock Is Up

In this episode of MarketFoolery, Chris Hill and Motley Fool contributor Dan Kline talk about the latest headlines from Wall Street. They talk about auto sales and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Also, a popular restaurant made an important announcement, and sports are finding innovative ways to make a comeback. They also take a peek at the Fool mailbag and much more.

Chris Hill: It's Thursday, July 2. Welcome to MarketFoolery. I'm Chris Hill. With me today, our man in Florida, Dan Kline. Good to see you.

Dan Kline: Hey there, Chris. Nice to see you. I was warming up in the bullpen waiting for the call.

Hill: I've always appreciated it. We're going to talk about restaurants; we're going to dig into the business of sports. We will also dip into the Fool mailbag. We're going to start, though, with Tesla, because Tesla's second-quarter earnings report is scheduled for late July, but shares are up more than 6% today after Tesla said it delivered more than 90,000 vehicles in the second quarter. Analysts had been expecting around 72,000, so this is, on a percentage basis, a pretty rock-solid beat in terms of deliveries.

Kline: Chris, I don't want to be the dour guy when it comes to Tesla, but notice they reported deliveries, they do not report sales. They don't really define what a delivery is. Did they just bring them someplace? I understand the optimism at this, but I will point out, as the resident Tesla bear, there are not many of them, that they're never entirely honest with their financials. And I'm not saying they're lying. They delivered 92,000 vehicles. What we don't know is what that means, and words matter. If they sold 92,000 vehicles, they would tell us that or at least they would give us some indication of that.

I worry about this a little bit. This is a company that plays a lot of financial word games and they were pushing and hitting all week, and Elon Musk, you know, people quote leaked emails, where he was encouraging everybody to work around the clock to get these vehicles out. Chris, who's buying a Tesla right now? I guess I am very [laughs] skeptical of a company whose $35,000 car starts at $42,000, that a lot of people, like, you know, what I need in a pandemic, a $42,000 car that's a base model.

Hill: Yeah, I've been saying it for a while that I would not, right now, want to be in the business of selling men's suits and I would not want to be in the business of selling new cars, just because there are so many options for people in terms of vehicles. And when you're locked down, you're not spending nearly what you used to spend on gas. And so, you know, look, Tesla and the vehicles they sell are always going to have some chunk of people who are interested, and they say, you know, that's the one I want. But sort of the non-electric vehicles, the "the gas guzzlers," they're not guzzling [laughs] as much gas anymore. I think I said this before on this show -- I filled up my minivan, and that tank of gas lasted [laughs] me six weeks.

So, it will be interesting to see, in three weeks, when they come out with their second-quarter report, what those numbers look like. And I will also point out that this is the year that Elon Musk said we're going to crank out 500,000 cars. By my math, with half the year to go, they still have more than 300,000 they need to move, so ...

Kline: I just want to jump in with one thing. Tesla is now worth more than Walt Disney, a company that owns Star Wars and The Avengers and Pixar and the most popular theme parks, and it's worth more than Coca-Cola, a company that owns Coca-Cola. This is a little overvalued. No matter -- even if they hit that 500,000, you are buying on the promise of, like, 2035. This seems really, really -- yeah, none of the words I could use here are appropriate, so I'm not going to use [laughs] them.

Hill: Well, I was going to say the stock is hitting an all-time high today, so this is, you know. As is usually the case with Tesla, it's going to be interesting to watch. It's just [laughs] going to be interesting to watch in three weeks when they come out with earnings, and then sort of what they're able to do in terms of the second half of the year. And, you know, say what you want about Elon Musk. He's usually on the conference call. A lot of CEOs decide to skip the conference call. That's probably for the better, in [laughs] some cases. So, the questions that he gets in three weeks, that'll be interesting to see.

Let's move on to restaurants, because McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) is hitting the pause button on its plan to reopen restaurants for dine-in service in the U.S. This is a three-week, I don't want to say "hiatus," but they've basically hit the pause button for three weeks and they're saying we're going to re-evaluate in three weeks. About 15% of restaurants in the U.S. are currently open for dine-in service, and the company has said that if states allow it, those franchisees can continue to operate with dine-in service. But given the rise in cases that we've seen over the last couple of weeks, Dan, this just seems like a smart move.

Kline: This wasn't a hard decision, because, Chris, I'm not a big McDonald's fan, but my son is. But nobody ever says, you know what I miss about McDonald's -- sitting in their store. I really -- that is a great dining experience. I love being there. I mean, if you have a little kid and they have a play area, that might be the exception, but [laughs] nobody is going into a play area right now. Basically, you can get McDonald's through drive-through, eat in your car, and that's probably what you were doing anyway or it doesn't really diminish the experience. So, I think it's a tough call for Starbucks to keep its dining rooms closed, because for a lot of people, the Starbucks experience is about sitting in a Starbucks. For McDonald's, I don't think this changes anything. As long as their drive-throughs are open, as long as you can get the food, they've done well through the pandemic. I'm guessing they're going to continue to do well, and now they don't have the hassle of all the extra steps of fighting with people about masks and cleaning the tables and, hey, they don't have to clean their bathrooms as often. They are saving money here. I think this was a no-brainer. You don't want to cause a new spike because people were eating at a McDonald's when they could just as easily get it through the drive-through.

Hill: And it's also a reminder of the investments that McDonald's has made in digital ordering over the past couple of years, particularly those kiosks that they've increasingly put in their restaurants. So, yeah, I mean this is not -- you know, it's not like the stock is getting hit as a result of this. I mean, as you said, this seems like a little bit of a no-brainer; and they are set up for it in a way that Starbucks really isn't set up, certainly from a drive-through standpoint, not nearly to the degree that McDonalds is.

Kline: Starbucks did an excellent pivot, in that both of these companies had made the technology investments. So, you already had the Starbucks app; you already had the McDonald's app that lent to ordering. McDonald's has, at most locations, always or at least recently, in recent years, offered curbside pickup in addition to drive-through. There are designated spaces. So, they had two ways you could do it. Many Starbucks do have a drive-through, but the ones that don't, took them a little while to figure out a system for curbside pickup, but they already had the technology in place. Both of these companies have a reasonable chance of being at pre-pandemic sales levels in a pandemic world. Some of the dayparts have shifted. You're not seeing the morning business. McDonald's maybe isn't selling as much breakfast at 7 a.m. There's probably a big run on breakfast sandwiches at 10:30 a.m. like in the old days.

Same thing with Starbucks. If we don't have to go to work, [laughs] there's no reason to go to Starbucks at 7 a.m., but we might go, I know when I'm done with the show, Chris, and I have an hour in between episodes, I'm probably going to run over to Starbucks and get some coffee.

Hill: Major League Baseball resumes in a month. The stands will be empty, but that doesn't mean you can't still get your face on TV. The San Francisco Giants and the Oakland A's have started selling cardboard cutouts that fans can buy and put a photo of themselves on, and that will be in the stands. And when you sent me this story, Dan, just looking at the headline of it, sort of that first paragraph, I was like, what, are you kidding? Like, who's doing this? Apparently, a lot of people are doing this. If we're to take, for example, the Oakland A's at their word, they say they've already sold over 1,000 of these things.

Kline: Chris, I think this is smart and I know -- you know, we've talked about my brother who's a sports executive. There's a ton of innovation coming out from the world of sports that I wish I could share. This seems a little silly. I remember the old days, the original American Gladiators, before anyone knew the show, they actually had fake people in the audience. There were faceless cardboard cutouts because it looked good on television. It didn't, but [laughs] they thought it did.

Look, I would do this. Wouldn't it be kind of cool to tune into a Red Sox game, and you and I are sitting there, like, you know, in cardboard cutout form? I kind of think that would be fun. if the price is reasonable, I would go for it. I would also say, here in Miami, if they sold 1,000 of those, that would be more than they sell tickets for games [laughs] that don't involve the Yankees or Red Sox. So, you know, this is innovation. Sorry, dig at the Miami fans here.

This is definitely one of those scenarios where I want to see every method possible for sports teams to maintain revenue. If that means advertising on jerseys, if that means cardboard cutouts, if that means saying "Happy Birthday, Chris Hill!" between [laughs] the seventh and eighth inning, the way a minor league team would do it. And that's literally something they sell in minor league games. I'm all in favor of it. Because, look, a lot of people depend on these industries, and I'm not talking about the players. Your guy who makes $20 million is going to be fine; your guy who makes $500,000, he'll probably still be OK too. But a lot of these teams are still paying their workers, their stadium workers, their minor league staff that isn't working right now, their scouts. I want those people to keep their jobs, selfishly, because I want sports to come back to normal at some point. So, right now, sell anything you can, and if it's cardboard cutouts, sign me up. If the price is reasonable, I'll buy one.

Hill: I absolutely give them points for creativity on this one, but I can't help but think that, look, if it's you and me and the Red Sox do this, and we said, we're going to do this, what are we going to do, we're going to get, sort of, blow-up photos of ourselves with Red Sox gear on and a big smile on our face. And I can't help think that, look, they're not going to win every game, and so then, [laughs] you know, it's the third inning, they're down 9-0, and then you cut to the fans at the home game, and it's like, oh, everybody's got a smile on their face. It's just -- that sort of weirdness is oddly compelling to me. But like you, I give them points for creativity, and I hope it works for them.

Kline: So, Chris, that's how we get screen time. We'll be the ones looking upset, so when something goes bad, we could have the every-Red-Sox-fan-until-they-won-the-World-Series look, where you go to the game fully expecting when they're up, like, 11-1, that they're somehow going to lose 12-11. I could muster that piece of Red Sox history, if necessary.

Hill: Our email address is marketfoolery@fool.com. Got an email from Nick Kravchuk in Florida. He writes, "I'm a big fan of the show and listen daily." Thank you for that, Nick. "I was reading through General Mills' transcript and found a quote from their CEO that you may find interesting." And I'll just add, General Mills, probably best known for the cereals that they have, the various cereal lines, breakfast cereals, but they own a number of other food brands, including Haagen-Dazs. And here's the quote from the CEO that Nick found. It's the CEO saying, "With Haagen-Dazs, our newest global 'Don't Hold Back' campaign is designed to encourage consumers to create a new kind of extraordinary moment by letting go and being truly present while enjoying the premium quality of Haagen-Dazs ice-cream." And then Nick adds, "I hope this gives you a laugh. Thank you for the daily podcast."

You're welcome. And thank you for this, Nick. Holy cow! I mean, I read a story in the Ad Age that, you know, I was like, well, what is this campaign? And this was a campaign, a marketing campaign, "Don't Hold Back," that was in the works before the pandemic. But that quote from the CEO is just bananas, that's so, like, disconnected from [laughs] what is happening in the world right now.

Kline: Chris, it's steering into the curve a little bit. I think we've all had that night or maybe two nights during the pandemic. And you know, I know you're a runner, you know I'm working really hard in the gym trying to get into some semblance of shape. But I think we've all had that night where we've gone and said, you know what, this is terrible. I've been stuck at home. I'm tired of everybody. I'm just getting a pizza with all the toppings tonight. Like, I am not cooking that salmon that's in the fridge that's good for me. I am going to -- and this is, kind of, Haagen-Dazs giving you that permission, but there's no context to it. They're not saying, like, every now and then you deserve a treat. They're basically saying, [laughs] hey, America, give up and eat a pint of Haagen-Dazs every day. This could have been done in a fun and playful way.

You know, with their cereals, sometimes you just need an old friend, and Tony the Tiger is on the couch with you, you know, and Toucan Sam and you're eating your cereal, you know, or hey, you put up with a lot of stress, and it shows like the mom dealing with the distance learning and all the other things we have to do in addition to working. And then they show the Haagen-Dazs, you know -- you deserve a little treat. This isn't a little treat. This is basically, like, give up, [laughs] put your sweatpants on, and eat a pint of ice cream.

Hill: Yeah, I mean, there have certainly been plenty of large companies that have very adeptly changed the tone of their television advertising, and making it sort of a reaching-out type of message where they say, look, we know this is a tough time. We're going to be there for you, whether we are, you know, IBM or a logistics, whatever it is.

To your point, yeah, Haagen-Dazs could have gone that route too, where they just said, look, sometimes you just need to inhale a pint of ice cream, and you know what, we're going to be there for you. [laughs] Like, just lean into that. But now, yeah, this is just a word salad that really, really seems off the mark.

Kline: It's just a little tone deaf. I mean, it's basically like, you know, running an ad for liquor, being like, hey, you're not driving -- drink a bottle. [laughs] Like, that is not good advice. You know, I get it. We all should indulge. I mentioned I'm going to go grab some Starbucks between shows. I'm also going to be careful in what I get, because I don't usually get Starbucks in the middle of the day. So, I'm not going to have a Frappuccino. I'm going to have a better coffee than I could get in my office and feel like I've done something nice for myself. Fools, treat yourself well. This is hard on everybody. Even Chris and I, who get to do this and see our friends and talk to, you know, the Fool Nation out there, it's hard, but don't let your indulgence set you back.

You know, we all have our weaknesses and our cheat days. You don't want to come out of this pandemic having to be moved around on a pallet. [laughs] Like, that is that is not a good situation.

Hill: Yeah. And also, for -- I won't speak for anyone else. I just know that, in those moments of weakness for me, I know exactly what I'm doing, you know. And what I'm doing is, it's just like, look, I'm just going to put this pint of ice cream away. I'm going to eat this entire frozen pizza after I heat it up. It has nothing to do with being truly present. It's like, no, this is just -- you know, this is the end of a bad day and I just need to eat my feelings.

Kline: I go back to the old McDonald's slogan, "You Deserve a Break Today." We all deserve a break. And, Chris, I love that you gave the added context that you would heat the pizza, as if we would [laughs] have considered that you are sitting there in your pajamas at 2 in the morning, eating your frozen pizza that's still frozen.

Hill: I never want to assume, never want to assume.

Kline: I don't think that's possible.

Hill: Dan Kline, always good talking to you. Thanks for being here.

Kline: Thanks for having me.

Hill: As always, people on the program may have interests in the stocks they talk about, and The Motley Fool may have formal recommendations for or against, so don't buy or sell stocks based solely on what you hear.

That's going to do it for this edition of MarketFoolery. The show is mixed by Rick Engdahl. I'm Chris Hill. Thanks for listening. Have a safe and fun Independence Day weekend, and we'll see you on Monday.

