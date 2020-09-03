Markets
TSLA

Why Tesla Stock Is Falling Again Today

Contributor
Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of electric-car company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are trading sharply lower again today. The stock fell as much as 9.5% but is down 6.5% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.

The growth stock's decline likely reflects a continuation of a breather it seems to be taking after rallying about 1,000% between August 2019 and August 2020.

A chart showing a stock price moving lower

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

This marks the third day in a row that the stock has declined by more than 3%.

Earlier this week, Tesla announced it was raising capital by issuing new shares. The automaker set out to raise $5 billion of funds with the capital raise. The company's willingness to dilute its stock in exchange for cash may have signaled to the market that the automaker thought its shares were overvalued.

It's not surprising, of course, to see the stock come down after soaring sharply higher over the last 12 months. The stock's gains following a stock split announcement in early August were borderline irrational.

Now what

Long-term Tesla investors certainly aren't hurting. Even including the stock's pullback this week, shares are up more than 800% over the last 12 months.

The market's expectations for the company remain high. Investors should look for the automaker to meet or exceed its target for 500,000 deliveries this year -- up from about 368,000 last year. In addition, investors should watch for continued progress on the construction of its factories in Berlin, Germany, and Austin, Texas.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular