Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply on Thursday

What happened

Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell on Thursday, declining as much as 4.9%. As of 1:30 p.m. EDT, however, shares were down 4.1%.

The stock's decline is likely primarily due to a bearish day in the market for growth stocks.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Many tech stocks slid sharply on Thursday. Highlighting a bearish day in the market for tech stocks is the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite's 1.5% decline as of this writing. Many growth stocks like Tesla fell even more.

Growth stocks have struggled to fully rebound after getting pounded in the second half of February and early March. Shares of these stocks seem to be taking a breather after big gains in 2020. Tesla stock is down 18% since mid-February. Its shares, however, are still well above 2021 lows below $600 in early March. But they're far from recovering to a high of more than $900.

A pullback in growth stocks has been largely attributed to rising 10-year Treasury yield rates. With improving return prospects in safer and alternative investments to equities, some investors may be pocketing gains from growth stocks and putting capital in bonds.

Now what

Tesla's stock and business have been on a roll recently.

The company reported 46% year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 and analysts, on average, expect even faster growth this year.

Despite the stock's pullback from highs earlier this year, shares are up 59% over the last six months and 682% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 rose 18% and 57%, respectively, during those periods.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.