Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply (Again) on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were hit hard on Wednesday. The stock fell 4.8% by the time the market closed.

The stock is likely down primarily because of a decline in the overall market that weighed particularly heavily on growth stocks like Tesla. However, shares may also be down because of a note from Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas about Ford's new electric Mustang Mach-E taking market share from Tesla in February.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Jonas estimates that Tesla's market share of the EV market in the U.S. dropped from 81% in February of 2020 to 69% in February of 2021, largely due to market share gains from the new Mustang Mach-E.

Still, this doesn't mean Tesla's electric vehicle sales are faring poorly; the overall EV market grew 40% year over year during the period, Jonas estimates.

The main reason for the stock's decline, however, is likely a pullback in the overall market on Wednesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 1.3% and 2.7%, respectively. Many growth stocks like Tesla fell even more.

Now what

Tesla stock's decline adds to an overall downward trend for the stock in recent weeks. After shares rose to an all-time high of $900.40 earlier this year, the stock is now down 7% year to date, underperforming the S&P 500's 2% decline.

Investors should expect more volatility from Tesla shares, as growth stocks are typically much more volatile than the overall market.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.