Why Tesla Stock Fell on Tuesday

What happened

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) took a hit on Tuesday. The stock slid as much as 4.5% but was down 3.9% as of 11:00 a.m. EDT.

The growth stock's decline followed the electric-car maker's first-quarter earnings release after market close on Monday. While the results were solid, they didn't feature the wow factor some analysts and investors had been hoping for.

Model 3. Image source: Tesla.

So what

Tesla reported revenue of $10.4 billion, up 74% year over year. Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share were $0.93, up 304% year over year. Analysts, on average, had been expecting revenue and adjusted earnings per share of $10.3 billion and $0.79, respectively.

Analysts seemed largely unimpressed with the quarter. JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman said earnings before interest and taxes were worse than expected, particularly when excluding the lift Tesla received from sales of regulatory credits. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois called the quarter's results "mixed," and he reaffirmed a $700 12-month price target. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, however, kept a $1,000 price target on the stock and said that Tesla's production capacity expansion plans and the company's rate of new vehicle orders are both promising.

Now what

For the full year, Tesla reiterated its previous prediction that vehicle deliveries will increase more than 50% year over year in 2021. In addition, management said Tesla is on track to start production and deliveries of vehicles from its new factories in Berlin and Texas later this year.

10 stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and JPMorgan Chase wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.