Why Tesla Stock Fell Further on Monday

What happened

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) slid sharply on Monday, extending a bearish few weeks for the stock. It finished today almost 6% lower.

The electric-car maker's shares were likely down on Monday primarily due to a weakness in the overall market, particularly among tech stocks.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Reflecting the tech stock sell-off on Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2.4% even as the S&P 500, which is better diversified across other sectors, fell only 0.5%. Many growth stocks like Tesla fell even more sharply than the Nasdaq.

Monday's market dynamics represented a continuation of a trend in recent weeks of tech stocks taking a breather after a big run higher in 2020. Tesla stock has been hit especially hard, declining more than 30% since mid-February. Year to date, it is now down more than 20%.

Now what

Investors should note that Tesla stock is still up about 300% over the past 12 months and 570% since the beginning of 2020. It's not too surprising, therefore, to see the growth stock pulling back.

Growth stocks are generally more volatile than the overall market. Investors, therefore, should plan for more volatility from stocks like Tesla. On the other hand, shareholders should primarily remain focused on the company's underlying business. On that note, management guided for its year-over-year vehicle delivery growth to accelerate this year compared to last year.

"We are planning to grow our manufacturing capacity as quickly as possible," Tesla said in its fourth-quarter shareholder letter. "Over a multi-year horizon, we expect to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries. In some years we may grow faster, which we expect to be the case in 2021."

10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.