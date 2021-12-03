Markets
Why Tesla Launching a Cyberquad for Kids Is Genius

In this video, I will talk about the genius behind launching a Cyberquad for children, what it could mean for the upcoming Cybertruck, and Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) gross margin compared to other automakers. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.

  • Earlier this week, Tesla launched various cyber products on its website, including the Cyberwhistle and Cyberquad for Kids. Speculation started circulating that this might be Elon's way of telling us that we might get some Cybertruck news soon. But it is most likely something the company wanted to do for Cyber Monday.
  • Back in 2019, when the Cybertruck was announced, Elon had already talked about the possibility of launching an electric ATV by late 2021. He also said that Tesla would like to launch that product alongside the Cybertruck, so maybe this junior version of the product is a little teaser.
  • The launch of Cyberquad for Kids, which has sold out twice already, is genius because it revives interest for a product that the company announced two years ago, and these things driving through your neighborhood will certainly get a lot of attention.
  • Tesla has higher profit margins on much smaller production than VW, GM, and Ford.
  • As I mentioned in my last Tesla article, 2021 was just a little preview. 2022 will be a much bigger year for Tesla's business.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Dec. 2, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 3, 2021.

