Why is Tesla Buying $2.9B Solar Equipment From China Now?

Tesla, Inc. TSLA is reportedly negotiating a $2.9 billion deal to acquire solar manufacturing equipment from Chinese suppliers, including Suzhou Maxwell Technologies, the world’s leading maker of screen-printing tools for solar cells. Per Reuters, deliveries could begin before autumn, with the equipment headed to Texas to support Tesla’s next phase of U.S.-based solar production.



This effort builds on Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s broader plan to establish 100 gigawatts of annual solar manufacturing capacity in the United States, an initiative also pursued by SpaceX. Per Tesla’s fourth-quarter 2025earnings call the company is working toward 100 GW a year of solar cell production with full supply chain integration, from raw materials to finished panels.



The push is driven by rising electricity demand, fueled by AI data centers and increased electrification. Electricity demand in the United States reached a second straight record in 2025 and is expected to keep rising through 2026 and 2027, largely fueled by the rapid expansion of AI data centers and the increasing electrification of transport. Tesla’s energy division, known for its Megapack grid-scale storage systems, is expanding quickly, with solar power playing a key supporting role in enabling further growth. Per Musk, solar is the most viable solution to meet this demand at scale.



However, Tesla’s ambitions face a contradiction. Despite aiming for domestic production, it still depends on Chinese suppliers to maintain cost efficiency. The deal highlights challenges, including high U.S. tariffs on solar, which make domestic deployment more expensive given China’s dominance in the sector.



Regulatory hurdles remain as well, as Suzhou Maxwell awaits export approval from China’s commerce ministry, leaving the timeline uncertain. TSLA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

TSLA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Tesla has underperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry and its peers, General Motors Company GM and Ford Motor Company F, in the past six months. Its shares have lost 16.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 7.7%. Ford has declined 0.9%, while General Motors has gained 21.5% during the same period.



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From a valuation perspective, TSLA appears overvalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 13.09, higher than the industry’s 3.01. General Motors is trading at 0.35, while Ford is trading at 0.26.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tesla’s 2026 EPS has moved down 13 cents in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tesla’s 2027 EPS has improved 4 cents in the past 30 days.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.