Why Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Could Be Worth Watching

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$45.44 and falling to the lows of US$39.20. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Terminix Global Holdings' current trading price of US$39.40 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Terminix Global Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Terminix Global Holdings?

Terminix Global Holdings appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 40.45x is currently well-above the industry average of 22.24x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. Furthermore, Terminix Global Holdings’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach levels around its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Terminix Global Holdings?

NYSE:TMX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 22nd 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 55% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Terminix Global Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TMX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe TMX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TMX for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for TMX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Terminix Global Holdings.

If you are no longer interested in Terminix Global Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

