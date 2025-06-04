Why Teradyne (TER) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Teradyne (TER) closed at $82.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.75% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.32%.

The maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors's shares have seen an increase of 9.96% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Teradyne will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.54, reflecting a 37.21% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $646.05 million, indicating a 11.49% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.16 per share and a revenue of $2.9 billion, representing changes of -1.86% and +2.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Teradyne. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% lower. Teradyne is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Teradyne has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.75 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.91, which means Teradyne is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that TER currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.