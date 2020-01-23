Why Teradyne Stock Jumped 10.8% This Morning

What happened

Shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) rose as much as 10.8% early Thursday morning, boosted by a strong fourth-quarter earnings report. The maker of automatic testing tools used by manufacturers of semiconductors, circuit boards, and wireless networking modules crushed Wall Street's expectations, set optimistic targets for the next quarter, and added $1 billion to its share buyback program.

So what

Teradyne's fourth-quarter sales rose 26% year over year, landing at $655 million. Adjusted earnings increased by 40% to $0.88 per diluted share. Your average analyst would have settled for earnings near $0.79 per share on revenue in the neighborhood of $612 million.

Looking ahead, management set its first-quarter earnings guidance at roughly $0.91 per share, assuming revenue of approximately $690 million. For this period, Wall Street had been expecting earnings closer to $0.62 per share on sales near $551 million.

The board of directors also set aside another $1 billion for share buybacks, expecting to consume $250 million of that budget in the next quarter alone.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

These impressive results were due to surprisingly strong orders from makers of memory chips, wireless networking modules, and 5G wireless systems. Industrial automation is taking a break from infrastructure investments until the Chinese-American trade wars wind down, but that hardly even mattered in the face of fantastic growth across several other markets.

It's no surprise to see investors embracing Teradyne's strong earnings report, especially since the boosted buyback policy indicates that the company's management sees its own stock as a worthwhile investment. Shares have now soared 131% in 52 weeks, earning every penny of that gain via a string of impressive beat-and-raise reports.

10 stocks we like better than Teradyne

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teradyne wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.