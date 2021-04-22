Markets
Why Teradata Stock Soared on Thursday

Daniel Sparks
What happened

Shares of cloud analytics company Teradata (NYSE: TDC) skyrocketed on Thursday. Shares jumped as much as 35.3%, and as of 10:20 a.m. EDT today, the growth stock was up about 30%.

The stock's sharp gain follows the release of the company's preliminary first-quarter earnings per share and its revised forecast for growth in the annual value of the cloud contracts for its Teradata Vantage analytics service.

So what

Teradata now expects adjusted EPS between $0.67 and $0.69, up from a previous forecast for $0.38 to $0.40. The company is guiding for the annual value of its Teradata Vantage cloud contracts (often referred to by the company as public cloud ARR) to increase by $16 million to $18 million during the quarter. Previously, management was expecting public cloud ARR growth of $10 million to $15 million during the period.

On the heels of these strong results, RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg raised his 12-month price target for the stock from $27 to $45. He notes that the preliminary results suggest public cloud growth has accelerated on a sequential basis.

Now what

Investors will get more details about the quarter when Teradata reports its official first-quarter results, which is scheduled after market close on Thursday, May 6.

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Teradata. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

