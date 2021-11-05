Why Teradata Stock Fell Sharply on Friday

What happened

Shares of cloud analytics company Teradata (NYSE: TDC) fell on Friday. The tech stock dropped as much as 15.9% but was down 13.8% as of 1:09 p.m. EDT.

Teradata stock's decline follows the company's third-quarter earnings release. While revenue and earnings per share were both ahead of analysts' consensus forecasts for the two metrics, the company missed analysts' average view for cloud annual recurring revenue.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Teradata said its third-quarter revenue increased 1% year over year, from $454 million to $460 million. Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share was $0.43 -- in line with last year's levels. Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $457.5 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.33.

Cloud revenue increased 83% year over year to $148 million. Though this growth rate was healthy, it was below expectations.

"We saw a handful of transactions slip out of the last day of the quarter, slightly impacting Q3 Public Cloud ARR growth; however, I am pleased that we have now closed the gap in October," said CEO Steve McMillan in the company's earnings release.

Now what

For the full year of 2021, management said it expects total revenue to grow at a rate in the "low-single-digit to mid-single-digit" percentage year over year.

"We remain on track to achieve or beat our fiscal 2021 outlook on the majority of our key financial targets as we continue on our transformation journey," said CFO Claire Bramley. But she did note that the company could continue to see volatility in its cloud business due to the timing of closing dates on its large enterprise deals in its pipeline.

10 stocks we like better than Teradata

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teradata wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Teradata. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.