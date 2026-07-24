Why Tenet Healthcare Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points

Tenet Healthcare reported its second-quarter results and updated 2026 guidance after Thursday’s close.

Its Q2 numbers were well up on a year-over-year basis, and markedly better than expected.

Interested investors might want to wait for today’s hot gain to cool off before diving in.

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Shares of hospital chain Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) are soaring on Friday following Thursday evening's release of the company's fiscal Q2 numbers. Indeed, as of 12:53 p.m. ET this healthcare stock is up 16.8% in response to second-quarter earnings that topped expectations, and better-than-expected guidance for the remainder of the year.

Firing on all cylinders, defying recent worry

Tenet Healthcare turned $5.63 billion worth of revenue into adjusted per-share earnings of $6.12 during the three months ending in June. Those numbers were well up from year-ago comparisons of $5.27 billion and $4.02, respectively. And, they also topped analyst estimates for a top line of $5.43 billion and a profit of only $4.26 per share.

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CEO Saum Sutaria, M.D., commented "We are actively navigating current industry dynamics through excellent operational execution, investments in innovation, and a continued focus on higher acuity services to sustain growth, margins and significant free cash flow."

Those dynamics are the worries resulting from rival HCA Healthcare's warning given earlier this month. Although its projected second-quarter numbers also reported today were healthy enough, in mid-July the company dialed back its full-year profit guidance due to a growing number of uninsured patients. That concern had been weighing on most of the hospital industry's stock ever since, including Tenet Healthcare's.

Tenet appears to be pushing through this cost headwind, however. Not only did the company top its second-quarter expectations, but upped its full-year guidance as well. The hospital chain is now expecting 2026 revenue of between $21.9 billion and $22.5 billion, up from its prior estimate of $21.5 billion to $22.3 billion, and versus analyst expectations of just under $22.0 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA outlook for fiscal 2026 was also raised, from a previous forecast between $4.485 billion and $4.785 billion to an updated range of $4.83 billion to $5.03 billion.

Not now, but soon

A single-day 21% gain is a tough act to follow. To this end, don't be surprised to see some profit-taking pressure materialize early next week, when today's euphoria has worn off. Let it run its course as well as you can.

Just understand that any decent dip is also a long-term buying opportunity. The majority of the analyst community was already rating Tenet Healthcare stock as a strong buy even before Thursday's Q2 report was posted, with a consensus price target of $246.90 that's still above the ticker's present price even after today's 17% gain. This consensus is likely to move even higher in response to Tenet's raised guidance.

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James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends HCA Healthcare. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.