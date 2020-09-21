Why Tenet Healthcare Dived 13% on Monday

What happened

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) really took it on the chin Monday. An analyst's fairly deep price cut sent the stock downward; at the end of the trading day it was down by over 13%.

So what

Analyst Gary Taylor of J.P. Morgan eviscerated his price target on the healthcare facilities operator's stock, chopping it down to $20 from the former $28. Interestingly, at the same time he lifted his recommendation from underweight to neutral.

The prognosticator wrote that Tenet has made a number of smart acquisitions and divestments that have resulted in a "material strategic transformation."

Image source: Getty Images.

Taylor feels that "these moves will serve to improve THC's consolidated margins and partially insulate THC to some degree from the rate and utilization pressures that other hospitals may face as the U.S. delivery system moves away from a fee-for-service payment model over the coming years."

On the downside, this realignment could result in free cash flow (FCF) returns coming in below average. Taylor also believes that the boost to the healthcare facilities segment from the passage and implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA, i.e., Obamacare) is largely over.

Now what

Investors are also nervous about the future of the ACA, in the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death. Many fear that if a conservative judge is appointed to the bench, the chances for some form of repeal will increase dramatically. If this happens, stocks like Tenet could take a severe hit.

10 stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tenet Healthcare wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.