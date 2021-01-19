Why Tencent Music Entertainment Stock Soared Today

What happened

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), a China-based streaming music company, jumped sharply on Tuesday. The stock was up about 19% as of noon EST.

The tech stock's sharp rise follows two analysts' 12-month price target upgrades for Tencent Music shares this morning.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei and Citi analyst Alicia Yap set 12-month price targets for Tencent Music of $28 and $26 on Tuesday. These figures are up from their previous targets of $20 and $19, respectively.

In Yap's note to investors on Tuesday, she explained that she thinks the quality of Tencent Music's earnings is improving as its revenue shifts toward online music subscriptions and higher-margin advertising. In addition, Yap cites opportunity in long-form audio content.

Now what

The two price target upgrades follow Tencent Music's announcement on Friday that it has agreed to acquire Lazy Audio, a streaming music platform for long-form content like audiobooks.

"Lazy Audio's catalog is set to expand our audio content library, and its recording capacity will significantly boost our production of audiobooks," Tencent Music CEO Cussion Pang said in a press release about the deal.

10 stocks we like better than Tencent Music Entertainment Group

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tencent Music Entertainment Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.