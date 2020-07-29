Why Tenable Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) popped 18% today after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results easily topped Wall Street's expectations and guidance was also strong.

So what

Revenue in the second quarter was $107.2 million, beating the $102.2 million in sales that analysts were looking for. That led to adjusted net income of $4.7 million, or $0.04 per share. The consensus estimate had called for an adjusted net loss of $0.05 per share. Calculated billings increased 13% to $111.2 million, and the cybersecurity technology specialist finished the quarter with $242.1 million in cash on the books.

Image source: Getty Images.

"Our dedication to a best-of-breed strategy for vulnerability management continues to drive results," CEO Amit Yoran said in a statement. "In a time when organizations' attack surfaces are expanding across more distributed workforces, accelerating cloud deployments and evolving OT environments, customers rely on our Cyber Exposure solutions to discover, measure and reduce their cyber risk."

Now what

Tenable is benefiting from increased demand for cybersecurity offerings as companies accelerate digital transformations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the company said it was able to save $2 million to $3 million related to the coronavirus in the form of reduced travel and field marketing.

In terms of guidance, revenue in the third quarter is forecast in the range of $108 million to $110 million, which should result in adjusted earnings per share of $0.02 to $0.03. Wall Street is currently modeling for $108.7 million in sales and an adjusted net loss of $0.05 per share.

10 stocks we like better than Tenable Holdings, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tenable Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.