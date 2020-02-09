Why Tenable Holdings Stock Climbed 13.7% in January

What happened

Shares of Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) gained 13.7% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence . The stock bounced back from a roughly 11.8% sell-off in December, thanks to momentum for cybersecurity stocks.

TENB data by YCharts

Tenable stock dipped in December following news that the company had acquired Indegy Ltd., an industrial cybersecurity specialist, in a $78 million deal. Shares gained ground in January as heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran and new threat reports increased bullish sentiment on cybersecurity companies.

So what

Investors reacted negatively in December to Tenable's Indegy acquisition, which was projected to come with between $15 million and $17 million additional expenses and have an adverse impact of between $0.15 and $0.17 per share on fourth-quarter earnings.

The killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a U.S.-conducted drone strike on Jan. 3 and subsequent Iranian missile strike on an Iraqi military base raised the prospect of heightened cyber warfare and lifted stocks in the cybersecurity industry. Companies including Cisco, CCL's Checkpoint Systems divisions, and CrowdStrike also published reports in the month outlining rising cybersecurity threats.

Now what

Tenable published its fourth quarter and full-year results after the market closed on Feb. 4. Sales for the fourth quarter climbed 29% year over year to reach $97 million, and the company added 461 new enterprise platform customers in the period -- with 52 of these customers signing on for six-figure contracts. Revenue for the full-year period was up 33% year over year at $354.6 million.

The company also issued guidance for the first quarter and 2020 fiscal year. The company expects first quarter sales to come in between $100 million and $101 million, with a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share between $0.18 and $0.19 based on an outstanding share count of 98.7 million. Full-year revenue is projected to be between $435 million and $440 million, and the company expects an adjusted loss per share between $0.36 and $0.41 based on a 100.1 million shares outstanding.

Tenable is valued at roughly 6.1 times this year's expected sales.

10 stocks we like better than Tenable Holdings, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tenable Holdings, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.