Why Tempur Sealy Stock Is Hibernating Today

What happened

Shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE: TPX) hit the sack with a vengeance on Tuesday, following the release of disappointing fourth-quarter results. The mattress maker's stock had fallen 14.2% lower at 10:30 a.m. ET on extraordinarily heavy trading volume.

So what

Your average Wall Street analyst had expected Tempur Sealy to post adjusted earnings near $0.96 per diluted share on approximately $1.45 billion in top-line revenues. Instead, the company delivered earnings of $0.88 per share and $1.36 billion of total net sales. The results also fell short of management's guidance by razor-thin margins. Looking ahead, Tempur Sealy offered full-year earnings guidance roughly in line with current Street expectations. The board also chose to increase quarterly dividend payouts from $0.09 to $0.10 per share at this time.

Now what

Despite global supply chain challenges and inflationary pressure, Tempur Sealy saw international sales surge 82% above the year-ago period's result. The stock is trading at just 9.8 times trailing earnings after this sharp correction, a multiyear low apart from the deepest discounts of the early coronavirus era.

The company may have missed a few financial targets in this report, but the results were soft for good reason, and the longer-term growth story looks as impressive as ever. Sending Tempur Sealy to bed without a cookie would have made some sense, but this savage correction went too far. The stock looks like a solid buy at these modest prices.

10 stocks we like better than Tempur Sealy International

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tempur Sealy International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.