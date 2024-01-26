Why Tellurian Stock Surged Higher Today

Struggling energy company Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL) is reportedly seeking a buyer. Investors appear to believe a deal could be done at a premium to the company's recent price, sending Tellurian shares up 21% as of 10:30 a.m. ET Friday.

Could M&A save the day?

Tellurian is a company with tremendous promise but also a long history of falling short of its potential. The company was founded in 2016 to develop a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility. However, it has struggled to secure the partners and financing it needs to make its vision a reality.

Shares of Tellurium have lost about 95% of their value since 2019. In December, the company ousted co-founder Charif Souki and vowed to slash costs. It has also hired investment bank Lazard to help it explore "commercial opportunities," but according to Bloomberg, the bank will also advise on a potential sale of the company.

For all its scars, Tellurian still has value. The company's Driftwood LNG project in Louisiana might be behind schedule, but it has all the necessary government approvals. With U.S. officials reconsidering LNG exports due to climate change concerns, the regulatory approval could be of great value to a deep-pocketed buyer able to finance the project's completion.

Is Tellurian a buy on the sale rumors?

This is potentially good news for long-suffering investors but not a reason to buy into the stock at these elevated levels. While there is potential value in Driftwood and reason to believe there will be bidders if the company goes up for auction, it would be a surprise to see anyone overpay for the asset, considering the significant amount of investment that will be required.

It isn't even clear whether Tellurian is seeking to sell Driftwood, with the report saying that the company is also open to selling its portfolio of gas wells to raise capital. Given the questions still surrounding Tellurian, investors would be wise to either stand pat or use the stock surge as an exit rather than consider adding shares at this suddenly elevated level.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tellurian right now?

Before you buy stock in Tellurian, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Tellurian wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 22, 2024

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.