Why Tellurian Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

What happened

Shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) had soared more than 21% by 10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Fueling the liquified natural gas (LNG) stock was news of a new long-term contract supporting its proposed Driftwood LNG development.

So what

Tellurian has agreed to supply Gunvor Singapore with 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG over a 10-year period. The company would deliver the LNG from its proposed Driftwood LNG natural gas liquefaction facility near Lake Charles, Louisiana. That agreement covers more than 10% of the facility's proposed 27.6 mtpa capacity.

Image source: Getty Images.

The company is using a blended price of two LNG indexes for this agreement. It's part of the company's plan to market up to 10 mtpa of Driftwood's first phase under a blended price, providing it with more flexibility. At current LNG prices, the 10-year deal with Gunvor represents about $12 million in revenue.

This agreement is the second major one signed by Tellurian to support Driftwood. In 2019, Total (NYSE: TOT) agreed to purchase 1 mtpa of LNG from Driftwood and an additional 1.5 mtpa of LNG of the facility's offtake volumes. Total also agreed to invest $500 million into the project.

Now what

With this agreement, Tellurian is another step closer to securing enough commercial contracts to move forward with its Driftwood development. The company stated earlier this month that it was working with four to five LNG buyers on contracts representing 12 to 15 mtpa of LNG volumes to support the first phase of the project's development. Its success in securing those contracts is vital to moving forward with Driftwood, making it a key catalyst for investors to watch.

10 stocks we like better than Tellurian Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tellurian Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.