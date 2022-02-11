Why Teladoc Stock Jumped on Friday

What happened

Shares of telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) jumped on Friday, rising as much as 6.7%. But as of 12:10 p.m. ET today, the stock was up 3.3%.

The stock's gain was likely due to an analyst's move to start coverage on the stock with a buy rating and a price target well above where shares of the growth stock are trading today.

So what

Goldman Sachs analyst Cindy Motz thinks Teladoc is well positioned for the ongoing digitalization of healthcare. Following the stock's severe beating over the past 12 months (shares are down more than 70% over this period), she thinks shares have become compelling. Motz has a $121 12-month price target on the stock, representing nearly 60% upside from where the stock is trading at the time of this writing.

Now what

The analyst's bullish note comes ahead of Teladoc's fourth-quarter earnings report later this month. It is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results after market close on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

For its fourth quarter, management guided for revenue to be between $536 million and $546 million, up from $316 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The company also said it expects 3.9 million to 4.9 million visits during the period. This compares to 3.9 million visits in the third quarter of 2021 and 3 million visits in the year-ago period. Teladoc also guided for fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to be between a loss of $3 million and a loss of $8 million.

10 stocks we like better than Teladoc Health

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teladoc Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Goldman Sachs and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.