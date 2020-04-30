Why Teladoc Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) fell 6% on Thursday, following the release of the telehealth leader's first-quarter results.

So what

Teladoc's revenue surged by 41% year over year, to $180.8 million. The gains were driven by a 29% rise in subscription revenue and a 93% surge in visit-fee revenue.

Notably, Teladoc saw its total paid membership in the U.S soar 60.8% to 43 million. People are also using its telehealth services more often; the total number of visits to its platform jumped 92%.

More people are using Teladoc's telehealth services, which facilitate healthcare consultations via the internet. Image source: Getty Images.

"In the first quarter of 2020 alone, Teladoc Health delivered 2 million medical visits to people around the world, while simultaneously expanding access to millions of new members," CEO Jason Gorevic said in a press release. "As our clients and consumers have turned to us during these unprecedented times, our proven ability to meet their needs has elevated our global leadership role and accelerated our impact on the healthcare system overall."

Investors, however, appear to be focusing on Teladoc's net loss per share, which, at $0.40, was larger than the $0.35 loss Wall Street was expecting.

Now what

After Teladoc's incredible gains in 2020 (its stock had more than doubled prior to its earnings release), it's understandable that some investors decided to take some profits off the table. But long-term investors might want to hold on to their shares, as Teladoc is still early in its growth cycle.

10 stocks we like better than Teladoc Health

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teladoc Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.