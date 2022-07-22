Why Teladoc Stock Crashed on Thursday but Immediately Recovered

In this video, I will discuss what Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) acquisition of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM) means for Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) shareholders, as well as for Amazon:

Teladoc shares were down close to 8% Thursday morning before recovering to end the day basically flat.

Amazon reached an agreement to acquire 1Life Healthcare for $18 a share, which is close to an 80% premium from the closing price on July 20.

This move might make Amazon's most overlooked business segment even more lucrative.

Amazon and Teladoc both report their quarterly earnings next week.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 21, 2022. The video was published on July 21, 2022.

