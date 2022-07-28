Why Teladoc Stock Crashed After Earnings

In this video, I will be going over Teladoc's (NYSE: TDOC) recent earnings and why the stock has crashed 20% after it released its earnings report.

Q2 revenue grew 18% year over year to $592.4 million, meeting the higher end of Teladoc's own guidance.

Average revenue per member per month was $2.60, up from $2.20 in the same period last year.

Total visits grew 28% year over year to 4.65 million, beating Teladoc's expectations.

The big hit was the $3 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge that was recorded this quarter. This resulted in a net loss of $19.22, compared to $0.86 one year ago.

Teladoc appointed a new chief operating officer.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 27, 2022. The video was published on July 28, 2022.

