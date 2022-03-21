Why Teladoc Health Was Looking Sickly on Monday

What happened

It's rarely a good day for a stock when an analyst at a high-profile financial institution makes a price target cut. So it was with Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) on Monday after just such a prognosticator gave its shares a bit of a whack. The company's share price fell by over 3% on the day as a result.

So what

The cutter was Goldman Sachs' Cindy Motz, who trimmed her Teladoc price target to $113 per share from the previous $120. Motz, however, is maintaining her buy recommendation on the stock.

While that qualifies more as an adjustment than a radical change in outlook, hers is not the only price target cut in recent days. Last Monday, Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee made a far more dramatic chop, reducing his to $94 from the previous $161.

Like Motz, Rhyee is maintaining his equivalent of a buy recommendation. In a new research note, he explained that "We update our estimates to reflect 2022 guidance. We continue to believe [Teladoc] is well positioned to meet the needs of employer and other customers as a scaled and integrated telehealth platform."

Rhyee added that his adjustment was made "in light of broader market rerating across the sector."

Now what

Although investors are rarely pleased with downward price target adjustments, in the case of Teladoc on Monday, they might be overreacting.

The company's fourth-quarter results, published last month, show that it's still growing its business at encouraging rates, and has great potential to both expand its customer base and increase revenue through price hikes. Teladoc bulls, then, should probably stay the course with their stock.

10 stocks we like better than Teladoc Health

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teladoc Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Goldman Sachs and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.