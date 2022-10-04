Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Jumping Today

What happened

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are jumping today, up by 8.7% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. The virtual care leader didn't make any announcements or have any other obvious catalysts. Instead, the positive momentum for the overall stock market buoyed Teladoc's shares, with the S&P 500 rising 2.7%.

So what

Teladoc's share price has plunged close to 70% year to date. It's not surprising that the telehealth stock piggybacked on the market's positive momentum. A rising tide tends to lift all boats.

Even if the stock market continues to move higher, though, it won't automatically mean that Teladoc will march along in lockstep. The company's share price fell significantly in 2021 at the same time the S&P 500 delivered a strong performance.

The most important thing for Teladoc is to beat investors' expectations. That's something that the virtual care provider hasn't done recently -- at least not on the bottom line.

Teladoc's biggest challenge has been huge write-offs of goodwill related to its 2020 acquisition of Livongo Health. The company is also seeing slower-than-anticipated growth for its BetterHelp mental health business.

Now what

It's possible that a sustained economic downturn could hurt Teladoc, especially with its direct-to-consumer products and services. However, this could also hobble some of the company's smaller competitors, which would work to Teladoc's benefit over the longer term.

Perhaps the biggest wild card for Teladoc right now is what happens next with the COVID-19 pandemic. If the U.S. is in store for another major coronavirus surge this winter, the volumes of telehealth visits could increase markedly and boost Teladoc's revenue.

10 stocks we like better than Teladoc Health

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teladoc Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Keith Speights has positions in Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.