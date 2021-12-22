Markets
TDOC

Why Teladoc Health Stock Fell Today

Contributor
Keith Speights The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were falling 3.2% as of 2:42 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The decline appeared to be linked to reduced concerns about the impact of the coronavirus omicron variant.

So far, the highly contagious coronavirus strain appears to be less severe than previous variants. Teladoc's shares really began to tumble, though, after news broke that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid.

A person holding a smartphone showing a healthcare professional.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

It's understandable why investors would be less bullish about Teladoc over the near term, with omicron-variant fears easing. The healthcare stock would almost certainly be a winner if more people turned to virtual care with a worsening pandemic.

There's an argument to be made, though, that the FDA's EUA of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill could work to Teladoc's benefit. Individuals who test positive with an at-home COVID-19 test may prefer a virtual-care visit to obtain a prescription for Paxlovid rather than going to a physician's office.

Regardless, the impact of the omicron variant shouldn't diminish the long-term prospects for Teladoc. Demand should remain strong for the company's virtual-care services, including telehealth and digital health management for chronic diseases, even after the pandemic is over.

Now what

The omicron variant could still prove to be a tailwind for Teladoc over the next few months. However, the company also has other growth drivers on the way, notably including a major contract with the nation's fifth-largest health insurer HCSC, which goes into effect in January.

10 stocks we like better than Teladoc Health
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teladoc Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Keith Speights owns Pfizer and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TDOC PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular