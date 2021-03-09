Why Teladoc Health Shot More Than 9% Higher on Tuesday

What happened

Rapidly becoming an early contender for "See-Saw Stock of the Year," Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) closed nearly 9.3% higher on Tuesday. That sharp upward move was due more to investors zeroing in on recent downers than anything material coming from the remote healthcare-services company.

So what

Teladoc Health is a top coronavirus stock on the market, and it recently hasn't been in an enviable position.

Investors had been shedding such titles, since the outbreak appears to be fading and a new, post-pandemic world is fast approaching. The theory is that companies in coronavirus-decimated sectors (travel, restaurants, etc.) are poised for more dramatic rebounds as the global healthcare scourge fades away. There's also some concern that numerous tech-heavy coronavirus stars -- Teladoc being one -- are unprofitable, at times deeply so.

Perhaps for many investors, it's safer to place bets on a post-pandemic horse that more consistently operates in the black than a trendy money-loser.

Now what

While it's too early to tell whether the Tuesday rally portends a long-term change in sentiment on Teladoc, the company still has great potential. Yes, its torrid revenue growth is due for a cooling, but its remote healthcare solutions will continue to be needed by an aging -- and therefore less mobile -- U.S. population. And Livongo Health, its splashy 2020 acquisition, has yet to expand meaningfully out of the U.S.

Teladoc is a company that should continue to be on every growth-hungry investor's radar.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

