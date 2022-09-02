Why Teen Retailer Tilly's Is Falling Today

What happened

Shares of Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) are falling 7.2% at 10:38 a.m. on Friday after the apparel retailer missed analyst earnings expectations for the second quarter.

Tilly's earned $0.13 per share for the period on $168.3 million in revenue, short on both counts of Wall Street estimates of $0.16 per share in profits on $170.8 million in sales.

So what

Tilly's had been the beneficiary of a strong rebound in consumer spending last year after the lockdown period of the pandemic, which led the retailer of apparel for young boys and girls to post record results. However, as normalcy returned to consumer habits, along with rising fears of a recession, the retailer is now scrambling to make sales.

Net sales fell nearly 11% in the first quarter, and they're down another 16.7% in the second, indicating the decline is accelerating as shoppers become more leery of opening their wallets. With energy prices still elevated and the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates, which could throw the economy into a tailspin, consumers are being much more cautious about spending.

Now what

Tilly's is not alone in feeling the effects of a worried customer, as Walmart has also been hit hard, with a much more dour outlook for the year. Now the apparel retailer is seeing inventories widen, as it can't move product.

It notes inventory costs are up only 4% per square foot compared to nearly 13% per square foot in the first quarter. That still may lead to discounting by the retailer, which could erode profit margins even more.

10 stocks we like better than Tillys

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tillys wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.