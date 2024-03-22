Why Tecnoglass (TGLS) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Tecnoglass (TGLS) closed the most recent trading day at $52.26, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the architectural glass maker had gained 20.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tecnoglass in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.69, marking a 36.11% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $194.24 million, showing a 4.14% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

TGLS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $893.22 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.04% and +7.19%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Tecnoglass. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 11.91% decrease. Tecnoglass is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Tecnoglass is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.31. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.73 for its industry.

The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 95, this industry ranks in the top 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

