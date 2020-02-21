Why Teck Resources Stock Is Tanking Today

What happened

Shares of Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) had slumped more than 15% by 3 p.m. EST on Friday. Weighing on the Canadian mining company was its fourth-quarter results and outlook for 2020.

So what

Weak market conditions plagued Teck Resources during the fourth quarter. The mining company only hauled in 122 million Canadian dollars ($92 million), or CA$0.22 per share ($0.17), of adjusted profit. Not only was that well below the CA$500 million ($378 million), or CA$0.87 per share ($0.66), it earned during the year-ago period, but it was also CA$0.17 per share ($0.13) below the analysts' consensus estimate.

The main weak spot was its steelmaking coal operations, where production declined by 8.7%, and pricing plunged 31%. That more than offset the positive impact of improving Canadian oil prices on its energy business.

Image source: Getty Images.

Global economic uncertainty that weighed on commodity prices during the fourth quarter has continued this year, made worse by the impact from the coronavirus in China. On top of that, Teck has battled severe weather in British Colombia as well as blockades on rail lines, which have hampered its ability to get its production to global markets.

Because of these issues, the company has temporarily cut its output and shut down its Neptune shipping terminal in British Colombia. As a result, it now expects steelmaking coal sales to come in between 4.8 million to 5.2 million tons during the first quarter, which is below its prior estimate of 5.1 million to 5.4 million. That's leading it to reduce its full-year steelmaking-coal production guidance to 23 million to 25 million metric tons.

Now what

Teck Resources believes that the demand slowdown from the coronavirus will only have a short-term impact on its operations. But it's not yet clear how much this situation will affect the commodities market. Because of that, Teck might need to reduce its guidance again, which would likely put more pressure on its stock.

10 stocks we like better than Teck Resources

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teck Resources wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.