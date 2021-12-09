Why Technoglass Stock Is Plummeting Today

What happened

Shares of Technoglass (NASDAQ: TGLS) plunged more than 40% by 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Weighing on the glass stock was a damaging report by a noted short-seller.

So what

Short-seller Hindenburg Research published a new report on glass and aluminum products maker Technoglass. The Columbia-based company focuses on selling glass products to residential and commercial building markets. Shares of the company, taken public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2013, have soared this year, fueled by the pandemic-related real estate boom in South Florida, its key U.S. market.

Hindenburg's report noted that it spent several months reviewing Technoglass' records. It identified serious red flags regarding its management and financial reporting, including several undisclosed related party transactions. It also noted cartel connections between the company's co-founders, brothers Jose and Christian Daes, who currently serve as directors and as the CEO and COO, respectively.

The report detailed several questionable acquisitions and sales to entities owned by family members. Similarly, it found questionable capital expenditures to related party construction companies. Because of this, Hindenburg "strongly suspect(s) Technoglass has faked a significant portion of its revenue."

Now what

The Hindenburg report goes into great detail about its concerns with Technoglass' management team and its reported sales. However, it's worth pointing out that Hindenburg shorted shares of Technoglass before it released its research report, so it's directly profiting off today's decline. Because of that, investors should do their own due diligence in Technoglass before taking a position in this stock.

10 stocks we like better than Tecnoglass Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tecnoglass Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.