Why Tech Stocks DocuSign, CrowdStrike, and Zoom Video All Closed Higher on Friday

What happened

Stocks diverged widely on Friday, with the Dow Jones index of industrial companies closing slightly down for the day, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq zooming 1.3% higher.

Three tech stocks stood out as big winners:

E-signature company DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) closed up 9.3%, near its high for the day.

closed up 9.3%, near its high for the day. Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) ended the day up 10.4%.

ended the day up 10.4%. And videoconferencing star Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) rose 9.7%, also close to its high for the day.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

On a day when tech stocks were perceived to be popular, it stands to reason that these three would be among the names people were buying. None of the three had any news of note today. But DocuSign, CrowdStrike, and Zoom Video are all getting ready to report earnings next week.

Now what

Zoom will probably be first to report on Tuesday, June 2. And in contrast to other companies that have struggled to grow earnings in the coronavirus crisis, Zoom is expected to do just fine. More than fine, in fact: Analysts who follow the company think Zoom could potentially report as much as 81% year-over-year sales growth to $202 million in revenue and triple its earnings to $0.09 per share.

CrowdStrike, too, has chosen June 2 as its earnings date, and here, too, the news is expected to be good (with caveats). Wall Street predicts it will regale investors with stories of 72% sales growth. Earnings will probably be negative. But at a predicted loss of $0.06 per share, that's a lot less negative than the $0.47 per share that CrowdStrike lost a year ago.

Last but not least comes DocuSign, reporting earnings after the close of trading on Thursday, June 4. Here, sales aren't expected to grow quite as quickly as at the other two tech companies, but if the analysts are right, their forecast of 31% sales growth (to $281 million) will be none too shabby. Earnings won't grow as quickly as with the others, either, but analysts think $0.10 per share should be doable, and that would be 43% better than last year's Q1 earnings. Definitely nothing to complain about.

Investors have every reason to expect they will see very strong growth at all three of these tech companies, and they spent Friday loading up on shares precisely because they expect to be wowed next week.

But woe betide the tech stock that fails to deliver.

10 stocks we like better than DocuSign

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DocuSign wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends DocuSign and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool owns shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc and recommends the following options: short August 2020 $130 calls on Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.