Why Tech Companies Supporting Defense Became Uncool and Why It's Time For That to Change

Silicon Valley, the cradle of technological innovation, owes much of its early success to strong partnerships with the government and the defense sector. The birth of this iconic region can be traced back to government-funded projects that led to groundbreaking innovations, such as the development of semiconductors, the internet, and GPS technology. These collaborative efforts not only spurred advancements in technology but also laid the foundation for the thriving tech industry we know today.

However, in recent years, a growing sentiment of skepticism and reluctance has emerged within the tech industry, leading to an aversion to collaborating with government and defense agencies. High-profile cases such as Google's withdrawal from Project Maven, an artificial intelligence project for the Pentagon, and protests against Microsoft's HoloLens contract with the U.S. military have fueled this shift in attitude.

It's time for Silicon Valley to reevaluate its priorities and rekindle its partnership with the government. There are many potential benefits of bridging the gap between tech companies and the public sector, including fostering innovation, bolstering national security, and addressing societal challenges. By reestablishing this alliance, we believe that both the tech industry and society at large can reap the rewards of a collaborative, forward-thinking approach. Here’s why.

Silicon Valley's Early Government Partnerships

Silicon Valley built up around Stanford’s research and innovation labs, and post-WWII, government contracts funded that research so that "by the start of the Korean War in 1950, Stanford was the single best prepared institution to help NSA, CIA, and various military branches on classified Cold War technology research."

Not only was Stanford and other rising tech companies working with the U.S. Government as a customer, but the government was actively creating favorable financial and regulatory conditions to encourage the growth of start-ups, like creating ways for investors to more easily invest capital in growing companies. As Margaret O’Mara, author of The Code: Silicon Valley and the Remaking of America, put it in an interview, "Dwight Eisenhower never declared, 'I shall build a science city in Northern California.' Yet the military spending and space program spending that started under Eisenhower was the launching pad for Silicon Valley’s rocket."

Why Supporting the Government Became Uncool in Silicon Valley

At some point, though, contracting with the government became uncool. In some ways it was because the innovations of Silicon Valley ran ahead of the government's ability to keep up. In other ways, technology and government seem to have different end goals and values. Ultimately, the resistance may all be political. Here are some of the reasons why Silicon Valley has veered away from working with the government.

Ethical concerns: Many employees within tech companies have raised ethical concerns about the use of their technologies for military or surveillance purposes. They worry about the potential harm that could be caused by these applications and are uncomfortable with contributing to projects that may violate human rights or privacy.

Public image: Tech companies are increasingly conscious of their public image and the potential backlash from consumers and employees that could arise from collaboration with the government and defense sector. In an era where social responsibility and transparency are highly valued, these partnerships can be seen as controversial and may damage a company's reputation.

Corporate culture: Silicon Valley has developed a distinct corporate culture that often emphasizes rapid innovation, creativity, and a certain level of idealism. This culture can sometimes clash with the more bureaucratic, hierarchical, and process-oriented nature of government and defense organizations.

Political polarization: The current political climate has led to increased polarization, which can affect the willingness of tech companies to engage with government entities. Companies may be hesitant to work with administrations whose policies or actions they disagree with in order to avoid alienating certain segments of their customer base or workforce.

Why It’s Time to Change

Having the government as your first customer presents a potentially transformative advantage for start-ups who want to get their new technology out into the world. The government is also actively looking for companies with innovative ideas and approaches to invest in. Here are just some of the reasons why start-ups should reconsider partnering with the U.S. Government.

Access to funding and resources: Government agencies and the defense sector often have significant budgets allocated for research, development, and procurement. By partnering with these organizations, start-ups can gain access to funding, resources, and infrastructure that can help accelerate their growth, product development, and market penetration.

Opportunity to tackle global challenges: Working with the government and defense sector can provide start-ups with the opportunity to address pressing global challenges, such as national security, climate change, and public health. Developing innovative solutions for these critical issues can not only lead to significant societal impact but also bolster a company's reputation and credibility.

Long-term stability and growth: Government and defense contracts tend to be more stable and long-term compared to private sector agreements. This can provide start-ups with a reliable revenue stream and the opportunity to build a sustainable business. Furthermore, success in the public sector can open doors to additional contracts, collaborations, and growth opportunities.

Technology validation and adoption: Collaboration with the government and defense sector can serve as a strong validation of a start-up's technology. This can help build credibility in the market, attract private sector clients, and pave the way for broader adoption of the technology.

Diversification and risk mitigation: Partnering with the government and defense sector can help start-ups diversify their revenue streams and reduce their reliance on a single market or customer base. This diversification can help mitigate risks and increase the resilience of the company in the face of economic fluctuations or market shifts.

New Partnerships for Ongoing Innovation

It is time for Silicon Valley companies, particularly start-ups with highly innovative technologies, to reevaluate their stance on partnering with the government and defense sector. By fostering a renewed spirit of collaboration and shared purpose, the tech industry and the government can work together to drive innovation, strengthen national security, and create meaningful societal impact. Ultimately, reestablishing these alliances can empower both sectors to build a better, more secure future for all.

About the author

Lawrence Ganti, CEO of Fortify, is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience leading companies through transformations, transitions, and scale-ups. He formerly served as the Chief Business Officer of SiO2.

