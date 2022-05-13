Why Tech Companies Can't Keep Their Best Talent and Why it Matters for Investors

Raise pools. Annual reviews. Too much emphasis on perks. These things are not helping tech companies retain their best people. In fact, they're opening the door for them to leave.

The so-called Great Resignation has bottom line business impacts. And investors are watching. Workforce spending is a tremendous expense for companies – oftentimes, their biggest. Data provider MyLogIQ reports it accounts for an average 57% of total operating costs for S&P 500 companies. On top of that, turnover is often seen as an indicator by shareholders of how successfully a company is managed. Not to mention, it impacts output. If your workforce isn't showing up (literally and figuratively), you can't possibly perform.

The tech industry has been hit especially hard by churn over the past few years. According to the Harvard Business Review article, Who Is Driving the Great Resignation?, notable differences exist in terms of where turnover is most centralized. The piece highlights that while industries like manufacturing and finance have actually seen a decrease in resignations, tech saw a 4.5% increase. They attribute this, potentially, to burnout by workers in industries that have been in particularly high-demand due to the pandemic. Healthcare, for example, has also felt the pain of high resignations.

Raise pools drive workers away

For a minute there, we thought cold brew on tap, free lunch and unlimited PTO would keep workers happy. But perks aren't compensation, and they are often simply used as a way to buy leadership time from dishing out what workers really want: Raises.

Raise pools need to go. They create a zero sum game in a market where expansion is limitless. By having employees compete for a share of a raise budget, employers don’t limit their exposure, they punish their best contributors and reward their worst. That open door for people to walk out just got wider.

Coupling a finite raise budget with an annual review has proven to hinder companies from keeping their best people. A once yearly review and raise cycle when "it's time" gives workers a whole lot of time to look elsewhere for the boost they're not getting from you. ADP’s workforce report backs this up. As it indicates, folks who switched jobs made on average 2.2% more than their colleagues who remained loyal to their employers. The only way employees can break out of the annual review cycle is to leave.

How to keep your star performers

Regular compensation assessments are a great place to start. This way employees know where they stand, and there are open lines of communication when it comes to feedback. Monthly comp checks ensure your people are getting what they deserve relative to the market and lessen their likelihood of leaving because they are being compensated at a fair market rate. This also reduces the cost and burden of hiring and onboarding new people.

Weighing the cost to replace a good person is an important factor to consider when evaluating whether to increase pay or not. This takes into account things that are intangible about the employee – the things they couldn't exactly put on a resume but that hold tremendous value like their historical knowledge about the company, holding close relationships with customers or being viewed as an effective team player by colleagues. Hiring requires emotional labor. Avoiding the need to replace good people because of poor pay is the best way to avoid that expenditure.

Demand for talent will remain competitive. Employers can't stay in the race if they're not evaluating their comp strategy with a critical eye and pivoting with the market. There's much at stake for those businesses who don't make this a priority. So run, don't walk, to convene your leadership team to assess where you stand on compensation: Are you mastering it or are you flopping? Look no further than at your attrition rates and you'll know where you stand.

