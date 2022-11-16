Why Tattooed Chef Stock Crumbled Today

What happened

Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) crumbled on Wednesday after the packaged-food company announced its financial results for the third quarter. But the market's reaction was a bit puzzling considering the company had already made some key announcements prior to the release of its quarterly numbers. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Tattooed Chef stock was down a whopping 20% and even hit an all-time low early in the session.

So what

For Q3, Tattooed Chef generated revenue of $54 million, down 6.7% from the same quarter of last year. That top-line decline was particularly disappointing considering that over the past year, the company has acquired other companies, launched new product lines, and increased product distribution. In other words, there are more Tattooed Chef products available to consumers than ever, but that's not translating into greater sales.

The growth of Tattooed Chef's business hasn't led to greater sales, but it has led to greater expenses. The company recorded a net loss of $38.5 million in Q3 compared to a net loss of $8.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Now what

Many headlines say that Tattooed Chef lowered its guidance Wednesday, but that's not accurate. Previously, the company had been forecasting 2022 revenue in the range of $280 million to $285 million. However, its guidance cut came on Nov. 10, when it lowered its revenue expectations for the year to a range of $235 million to $245 million. Also at that time, it cut its outlook for full-year gross profit margin. Previously, it had expected its margin would land in the 8% to 10% range, but now, management is guiding for a range of between 0% and 3%. Neither of those ranges was adjusted Wednesday.

Management is optimistically talking about Tattooed Chef reaching positive cash flow by 2024. But that's a really long way off for a company that only has $14.2 million in cash on the books as of this writing. It intends to finance operations in the interim with a to-be-announced debt offering, but the terms for that offering will likely not be favorable to the company.

Personally, I think it's going to be a long year or more for Tattooed Chef shareholders, and I see little chance of the stock beating the market over that time. If you are on the sidelines, I wouldn't recommend jumping into this stock today.

10 stocks we like better than Tattooed Chef, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tattooed Chef, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tattooed Chef, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.