Why Target Stock Dropped After Earnings Tuesday

Good earnings news wasn't great news for Target (NYSE: TGT) stock this morning, after the big-box retailer announced a sizable earnings beat Tuesday, then saw its stock sell off.

Analysts forecast Target would earn $2.25 per share on fiscal fourth-quarter sales of $30.4 billion (Target's fiscal year ended Feb. 1, 2025). In fact, Target earned $2.41 per share, and sales exceeded $30.9 billion. Regardless, Target shares were down 5.2% through 10 a.m. ET.

Target Q4 earnings

Target noted that its same-store sales grew 1.5% year over year, and that quarterly earnings of $2.41 were "near the high end" of company guidance. But Q4 2023 contained an additional week of data when compared to Q4 2024. As a result, total sales and earnings declined -- because Target had less time to make sales and earn profit.

Year over year, therefore, quarterly sales declined 3% and net profit declined 19%. For the full year, which also contained one week less in fiscal 2024 than in fiscal 2023, net sales fell 1% to $106.6 billion, and net profit was also down 1% at $8.86 per share.

Investors who are selling off Target stock today may be responding to these shrinking numbers in particular.

Is Target stock a sell?

The good news is that the calendar won't be a drag on sales or earnings in 2025. Turning to guidance, Target forecasts 1% sales growth in 2025, with a "modest" increase in operating profits helping to push per-share profits up to somewhere between $8.80 and $9.80.

Taken at the midpoint, this implies that earnings might grow as much as 5% this year, to about $9.30 per share. That's significantly ahead of expectations, with Wall Street only expecting Target to earn about $8.70 per share.

Assuming all goes as planned then, Target stock currently sells for an undemanding 12.4 times current-year earnings. With a 5% earnings growth rate and a 3.7% dividend yield, it doesn't quite make the stock cheap enough that I'd call it an obvious buy -- but I don't see any compelling reason to sell Target, either.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

