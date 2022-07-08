Why Target Hospitality Stock Popped 31.7% on Friday

What happened

Shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) jumped as much as 31.7% in trading on Friday after the company announced a big increase in 2022 guidance. Shares closed the day up 25.8%.

So what

Management announced that 2022 revenue is now expected to be between $500 million and $510 million, and adjusted discretionary cash flow is expected to be between $320 million and $330 million.

The big change for Target Hospitality is a government contract that has a minimum initial contract value of $575 million with the potential for more revenue for variable services. Government contracts account for about 73% of the company's expected 2022 revenue.

Now what

After today's increased guidance, shares still trade for under 1.5 times 2022 expected earnings and a little over three times adjusted discretionary cash flow. There are certainly headwinds like rising interest rates, but management says they have 99% of expected 2022 revenue under contract with 73% of revenue under minimum revenue commitments. This is the advantage of government contracts for Target Hospitality.

As long as the company's revenue remains strong, this is a stock that could hold up well. Watch out for management investing too much in increasing supply, which could mean lower utilization in the future. But for now that doesn't seem like a problem given high demand.

10 stocks we like better than Target Hospitality Corp

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Target Hospitality Corp wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.