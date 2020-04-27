Why Target and Grainger's Profit Margins Are Bad News for the Stock Market

Target and Grainger are both seeing sales grow during the Covid-19 pandemic. But both stocks are down for a reason investors should pay attention to.

Retail giant Target and industrial distributor W.W. Grainger are both seeing sales grow during the Covid-19 pandemic—that’s the good news. But both stocks are down in 2020, despite the revenue bump. The problem is profit margins. And this pair’s story could be an bad omen for stocks later this year.

Grainger (ticker: GWW) is like a retail store for manufacturers, selling thousands of small products required to keep plants running smoothly. The company reported earnings Thursday. Sales easily topped Wall Street’s expectations, but earnings didn’t. As a result of the bottom-line disappointment, the stock dropped about 6%. Profit margins declined about 2 percentage points year over year.

Year to date, Grainger stock is down about 24%, worse than comparable double-digit drops of the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. Target shares are also down more than the broader market, falling almost 16% this year as of Friday’s closing price.

On Thursday, management updated investors regarding its April sales trends announcing that online sales exploded, doubling year over year and same-store sales growth is up about 7% in the current quarter. But just like Grainger, profit margins are falling, down about 5 percentage points compared with Target’s most recently reported quarter ended in January.

“We have been cautious on many of our essential retail names because operating in a Covid-19 world is costly,” wrote Barclay’s analyst Karen Short in a Thursday research report. Wages are rising and so are employee bonuses. She believes those costs might be sticky even as the Covid-19 sales bump begins to wane.

There is a silver lining for Target investors. “Target is not only seeing an influx of new customers, but the backdrop is meaningfully accelerating the customer adoption of Target’s digital fulfillment options,” wrote Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom in another Thursday research report. He thinks Target is well positioned for when America reaches the other side of the pandemic.

Both Short and Grom fell similarly about shares. Both rate the stock the equivalent of Buy and both have identical $120 price targets.

Wall Street analysts, however, are more skeptical about Grainger’s prospects.

“[The company’s] business model would seem well suited to the current pandemic given it’s one of the largest U.S. distributors of safety and cleaning supplies,” wrote Melius Research analyst Jake Levison in a Thursday research report. “Whether [Grainger] can ultimately leverage pandemic-related sales remains a key question.”

In short, Levison wonders if the company might not earn more money even though sales are up. He rates the stock the equivalent of Hold.

RBC analyst Deane Dray and Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch are more bearish than Levison. They both rate the stock equivalent of Sell. They don’t see earnings bounding back to 2019 levels after then pandemic. Both analysts’ 2021 earnings estimates are about $15 a share. That’s below the Wall Street consensus of about $17 a share and below 2019 earnings of $17.29.

(Target’s calendar year 2021 earnings estimates are expected to exceed 2019 levels. Analysts model $6.79 in 2021 earnings. Target earned $6.31 in 2019.)

Rising costs aren’t an issue for just retailers. Higher operating expenses arising from increased safety measures as well as higher wages could weigh on corporate earnings for several quarters after the pandemic wanes. What’s more, globalized supply chains may need to bring back more inventory and production to the U.S., pushing up costs further.

The risk of de-globalizing, cost-induced price inflation is something Stifel managing director and head equity strategist Barry Bannister highlighted in recent report. He believes inflation is a key risk to the recent stock market rally and is watching inflation data closely.

For Grainger, it isn’t all bad news. Baird analyst Dave Manthey rates shares the equivalent of Buy and has a $300 price target for the stock.

“Decremental margin estimates are consistent with ranges management outlined,” wrote Manthey in a Thursday research report. (Decremental refers to the impact sales volume and mix has on overall profit margins.) He expects operational performance to be “choppy” but adds Grainger shares typically do well going into a recession and the over the first several years of an economic recovery.

That, of course, is based on prior recessions. And it will likely work again if costs don’t rise too quickly in a post-Covid world.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

