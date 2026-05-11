Why Tapestry (TPR) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Have you evaluated the performance of Tapestry's (TPR) international operations for the quarter ending March 2026? Given the extensive global presence of this maker of high-end shoes and handbags, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

While analyzing TPR's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $1.92 billion, increasing 21.2% year over year. Now, let's delve into TPR's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

A Look into TPR's International Revenue Streams

Of the total revenue, $146.5 million came from Other International during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 7.6%. This represented a surprise of -1.84% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $149.25 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $189.8 million, or 7.6%, and $121.9 million, or 7.7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Greater China contributed $432.2 million in revenue, making up 22.5% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $353.6 million, this meant a surprise of +22.23%. Looking back, Greater China contributed $343.1 million, or 13.7%, in the previous quarter, and $278.9 million, or 17.6%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Other Asia generated $240.2 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 12.5% of the total. This represented a surprise of +4.35% compared to the $230.19 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Other Asia accounted for $254.1 million (10.2%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $232.1 million (14.7%) to the total revenue.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Tapestry to report a total revenue of $1.87 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 8.4% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Other International, Greater China and Other Asia are predicted to be 8.7%, 17.6%, and 10.5%, corresponding to amounts of $163.08 million, $328.39 million, and $196.37 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $7.8 billion, which signifies a rise of 11.2% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Other International at 8.4% ($655.28 million), Greater China at 16.6% ($1.29 billion), and Other Asia at 11.3% ($879.61 million).

The Bottom Line

Relying on international markets for revenues, Tapestry faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

Tapestry currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at Tapestry's Recent Stock Price Performance

The stock has declined by 11.2% over the past month compared to the 9.1% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector, which includes Tapestry,has increased 6.5% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 13.2% relative to the S&P 500's 7.1% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 4.3% increase.

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Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.